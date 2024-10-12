Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCNC

    Separate overnight shootings in Charlotte send 2 people to hospital

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Danyetta Davis
    9h ago
    here we go again 🙄 😒
    BoomersRule
    2d ago
    Only 2? Thugs don’t like cold weather. Like rats.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman finds $100 on the floor of Walmart with a powerful message from a stranger
    Upworthy8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Nearly a dozen members of a single North Carolina family were killed by Hurricane Helene
    KSLTV3 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Prayers Pouring In For North Carolina Football After Wide Receiver's Death
    The Spun2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 hours ago
    North Carolina Woman Charged with 'Burning of Churches' After Setting Fire to Bush Outside House of Worship
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Kyle Larson dominates Charlotte Roval for sixth win of 2024
    WCNC1 day ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    VERIFY: Are there snipers at Bank of America Stadium?
    WCNClast hour
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy