    HS scoreboard (10-26-24)

    By Courtney Layne Brewer,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azf57_0wNrtFHF00

    (WCIA) — High school soccer playoffs are in full effect in Central Illinois.

    Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Oakwood-Salt Fork 1

    Normal U-High 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

