Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCIA

    Juvenile sent to hospital after flipping car in Champaign

    By Ethan Holesha,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghvur_0wNeBJaM00

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A minor was taken to the hospital in a precautionary manner after flipping their guardian’s car Saturday afternoon.

    On a private property near the intersection of N. Mattis Ave. and W. Bloomington Road, a juvenile got behind the wheel of their guardian’s car. In the process, the car rolled over and may have clipped a tree.

    One dead from injuries sustained in Urbana shooting

    As a result, the car started smoking. The minor was not injured but was still taken to a local hospital out of precaution.

    According to Champaign Police, no citations were issued due to the incident occurring on private property.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

    Related Search

    Champaign policeCar rollover accidentsVehicle safetyLegal consequencesAccidentParenting responsibilities

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Champaign Police make arrest in June shooting investigation
    WCIA5 days ago
    Thompsen family speaks out after Trooper’s death
    WCIA4 days ago
    Decatur Police investigating weekend shooting outside bar
    WCIA7 days ago
    Man Dies By Suicide After Botched Beard Transplant Goes Wrong
    Wide Open Country11 hours ago
    One dead from injuries sustained in Urbana shooting
    WCIA2 days ago
    Former deputy accused of murdering Sonya Massey now in Macon County Jail
    WCIA3 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    WCIA3 days ago
    Over 20 firefighters respond to early morning Decatur house fire
    WCIA1 day ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WCIA2 days ago
    WATCH: Montrose firefighters extinguish two acres of field fire
    WCIA3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Farmer City man, Maroa woman sentenced after committing business fraud
    WCIA5 days ago
    According To A Filed Complaint, Diddy Asked Employees To Carry Around Pink Cocaine--The Same Drug That Just Came Up With Liam Payne's Death
    Cinemablend4 days ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    WCIA10 hours ago
    Procession route announced for fallen State Trooper Thompsen
    WCIA3 days ago
    One injured after weekend shooting in Rantoul
    WCIA1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overnight garage fire extinguished in Mattoon
    WCIA3 days ago
    Rt. 45 reopens after school bus crash in Champaign Co.
    WCIA4 hours ago
    Beloved Illinois Eatery Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State
    WKSC 103.5 KISS FM3 days ago
    Roberts Quick Stop sells $1M winning lottery ticket
    WCIA5 days ago
    Forced landing in field bends Champion
    generalaviationnews.com5 days ago
    Decatur man sentenced for trying to rape hospital employee
    WCIA4 days ago
    Illinois WR Pat Bryant leaves Oregon game due to injury
    saturdaytradition.com2 days ago
    Crash in Mattoon shuts down part of Route 16
    WCIA6 hours ago
    Here’s why 140K Illinois residents will be getting checks in the mail
    WCIA12 hours ago
    Christian Co. village under boil order following water main break
    WCIA9 hours ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy