Juvenile sent to hospital after flipping car in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A minor was taken to the hospital in a precautionary manner after flipping their guardian’s car Saturday afternoon.

On a private property near the intersection of N. Mattis Ave. and W. Bloomington Road, a juvenile got behind the wheel of their guardian’s car. In the process, the car rolled over and may have clipped a tree.

As a result, the car started smoking. The minor was not injured but was still taken to a local hospital out of precaution.

According to Champaign Police, no citations were issued due to the incident occurring on private property.

