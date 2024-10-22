From the Farm: Forever chemicals

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Forever chemicals are compounds that don’t break down naturally in nature. They can last for 10,000 years before they are no longer a chemical, and the volume of them is continuously growing.

Kent Newton is the head of sanitary district in Decatur. He said there are two kinds of forever chemicals that the EPA is especially concerned with, but those have not been made in the U.S. in 25 years.

Although Newton said this does not mean that these chemicals can’t be found in the U.S. Decatur has been working on alternative solutions.

Stu Ellis sat down with Newton in his latest From the Farm segment to discuss biosolids that the Decatur Sanitary District provides to farmers as an alternative to fertilizers full of chemicals.

