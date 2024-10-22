Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCIA

    From the Farm: Forever chemicals

    By Stu Ellis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rz1d7_0wHcoF1N00

    CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Forever chemicals are compounds that don’t break down naturally in nature. They can last for 10,000 years before they are no longer a chemical, and the volume of them is continuously growing.

    From the Farm: Farming robots

    Kent Newton is the head of sanitary district in Decatur. He said there are two kinds of forever chemicals that the EPA is especially concerned with, but those have not been made in the U.S. in 25 years.

    Although Newton said this does not mean that these chemicals can’t be found in the U.S. Decatur has been working on alternative solutions.

    Stu Ellis sat down with Newton in his latest From the Farm segment to discuss biosolids that the Decatur Sanitary District provides to farmers as an alternative to fertilizers full of chemicals.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WCIA5 hours ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    WCIA1 day ago
    Decatur police officer recognized for lifesaving medical actions
    WCIA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Urbana farm recognized for bringing fruits, vegetables to people in need
    WCIA22 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Dry fall leaves Central IL farmers on high alert for field fires
    WCIA23 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WCIA1 day ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WCIA1 day ago
    Rantoul Fire Department EMS certified, increases medical care for community
    WCIA1 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WCIA2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Attorney General warns of sales of flood-damaged cars from Hurricanes Helene and Milton
    WCIA23 hours ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    WCIA1 day ago
    Farmer City man, Maroa woman sentenced after committing business fraud
    WCIA22 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Body found during search for missing man in Decatur, ID not confirmed yet
    WCIA22 hours ago
    Decatur man sentenced for trying to rape hospital employee
    WCIA2 hours ago
    Decatur man gets probation after beating girlfriend during domestic incident
    WCIA2 days ago
    10 Secret Ways Your Cat Shows Affection Without You Noticing
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Man who drowned in Lake Sara was a construction worker from Ohio, coroner confirms
    WCIA1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two cats hurt in Taylorville, Crime Stoppers seeking tips
    WCIA21 hours ago
    Working toward safer roads: Springfield mother, Secretary of State launch new distracted driving awareness campaign
    WCIA1 day ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Over $3k stolen in credit card fraud, Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers seeking tips
    WCIA3 days ago
    CDC recommends lower age for people to get vaccine against pneumonia
    WCIA3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy