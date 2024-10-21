Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCIA

    Community Spotlight: Champaign County CASA

    By Taylor MitchellMolly Sweeney,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wAMD_0wGH1Ssm00

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Laura Brown, director of development for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Champaign joined WCIA’s Taylor Mitchell to talk about an upcoming fundraising gala.

    Community Spotlight: Gibson City Restoration Association

    “CASAblanca” will take place on Friday. Organizers said the goal is to bring the community together and support children who experience abuse and neglect.

    Registration for the event has closed but Brown said people can still buy raffle tickets, donate and participate in the silent auction.

    To learn more about CASA, visit their website . To donate or participate in the silent raffle, click here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WCIA21 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WCIA3 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WCIA1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Champaign Co. organizations create awareness for early childhood providers
    WCIA13 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WCIA21 hours ago
    Decatur man gets probation after beating girlfriend during domestic incident
    WCIA1 day ago
    Sheriff’s office faced accusations years before Sonya Massey’s killing
    Sand Hills Express2 days ago
    Massey Commission meets for the first time in Springfield
    WCIA1 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WCIA2 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WCIA18 hours ago
    Decatur police officer recognized for lifesaving medical actions
    WCIA19 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WCIA2 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WCIA3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Multiple Central IL counties issue burn bans
    WCIA20 hours ago
    ‘Call if you can, text if you can’t’ in Christian and Shelby Co.
    WCIA2 days ago
    WATCH: Fairbury firefighters put out large barn fire caused by burning trash
    WCIA1 day ago
    McLean Co. fire crews donate fire truck and equipment for hurricane relief
    WCIA13 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WCIA3 days ago
    Comparing Cows and Humans | Ag in the Classroom
    WCIA2 days ago
    Farmer City man facing charges after hitting attached garage
    WCIA2 days ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    WCIA1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Iroquois Co. wins Roth ID kits for community
    WCIA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy