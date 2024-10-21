Community Spotlight: Champaign County CASA

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Laura Brown, director of development for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Champaign joined WCIA’s Taylor Mitchell to talk about an upcoming fundraising gala.

“CASAblanca” will take place on Friday. Organizers said the goal is to bring the community together and support children who experience abuse and neglect.

Registration for the event has closed but Brown said people can still buy raffle tickets, donate and participate in the silent auction.

To learn more about CASA, visit their website . To donate or participate in the silent raffle, click here .

