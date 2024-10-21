More early voting locations open in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It just got a lot easier to vote across Illinois. More early voting locations have opened across the state — including in Champaign County.

11 of them just opened across the county. In total, people can cast their ballot at 12 places including the Brookens Gym in Urbana.

Early in-person voting has been going on for almost a month. Illinois is one of 39 states that offer early voting options to eligible voters for any reason.

On Monday, locations including the Champaign Public Library, started the day with a steady flow of people eager to cast the vote.

“I think voting is for everybody,” voter Arlene King said. “It is our civic duty to vote. Just glad I got it done, and now it’s done. I can rest easy on myself now.”

The last presidential election was record breaking for the county. More than 96,000 people voted— about 41,000 voted early.

The 11 locations that opened Monday in Champaign County are:

Champaign Public Library

Illini Union

Parkland College

Leonard Recreation Center

Meadowbrook Community Church

The Church of the Living God

Lake of the Woods Pavilion

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

Rantoul Youth Center

Savoy Recreation Center

Tolono Public Library

The above locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The Brookens Gym in Urbana is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Early in-person voting locations outside across other counties can be found here .

