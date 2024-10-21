Open in App
    • WCIA

    Springfield teen arrested after police find gun in sweatshirt

    By Bradley Zimmerman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24i7hW_0wFxLIvC00

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old is under arrest in Springfield after police said officers found a loaded gun in his sweatshirt.

    Officials with the Springfield Police Department said officers from the Street Crimes Unit saw two suspicious juveniles walking in the middle of 11th Street on Sunday. The officers recognized one of them as having been involved in prior disturbances, weapons violations and shootings within the city of Springfield.

    Court gets more time to rule on Sean Grayson’s appeal on pretrial detention

    As the officers approached the two juveniles, officials said the one officers were familiar with ran away. He was chased down and was taken into custody; a search of his person found the gun.

    The teen was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm while being ineligible for a FOID card and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Although he met the criteria for detention, officials said there was no available space for the teen throughout the state.

    The teen was ultimately released to a parent with electronic monitoring.

    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    chron tron710
    1d ago
    idk if all of you Miss the part where you can'town a handgun as a teen in Illinois you have to be 21 the kid was also underage not legal
    Ernie Cummings
    1d ago
    don't understand the illegal use of a weapon if he didn't fire the gun or brandished it in a robbery
    View all comments
