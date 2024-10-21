Springfield teen arrested after police find gun in sweatshirt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old is under arrest in Springfield after police said officers found a loaded gun in his sweatshirt.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said officers from the Street Crimes Unit saw two suspicious juveniles walking in the middle of 11th Street on Sunday. The officers recognized one of them as having been involved in prior disturbances, weapons violations and shootings within the city of Springfield.

As the officers approached the two juveniles, officials said the one officers were familiar with ran away. He was chased down and was taken into custody; a search of his person found the gun.

The teen was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm while being ineligible for a FOID card and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Although he met the criteria for detention, officials said there was no available space for the teen throughout the state.

The teen was ultimately released to a parent with electronic monitoring.

