    • WCIA

    Sheriff’s Deputies, Gifford Fire respond to two UTV crashes on Saturday

    By Bradley Zimmerman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1cLZ_0vxywiap00

    CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Gifford Fire Protection District responded to two separate UTV crashes on the same day over the weekend.

    Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the crashes happened Saturday, five miles and six hours apart. The first crash happened in a driveway at County Roads 2200E and 3100N at 11:30 a.m. No one was seriously hurt and no tickets were issued.

    Rural Champaign Co. home damaged by fire

    The second crash happened at 5:30 p.m. at County Roads 2700E and 2600N. Heuerman said a Gator rolled on its side, but no one was hurt in this crash either.

    Tickets were issued, however. Heuerman said one ticket was issued for DUI and another was issued for operating a nonregistered vehicle on the road.

    The Gifford Fire Protection District would not release further details on the crashes, but staff did address the crashes on their Facebook page . They asked that people operate UTVs with caution as they are capable of moving quickly and rolling easily.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

