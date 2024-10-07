Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCIA

    Where Fabrics Come From | Ag in the Classroom

    By Jacob Dickey,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UN75K_0vxvcemK00

    Meteorologist Jacob Dickey is joined by Julie Adcock from the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation to learn more about how fabrics are made and where they come from.

    Book Recommendation: Unraveling Fibers by Patricia Keeler

    See all of Jacob’s segments on WCIA.com/agintheclassroom.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New scam targets student loan borrowers, Illinois AG warns
    WCIA5 days ago
    Rivalry week begins as Illinois preps for Purdue
    WCIA2 days ago
    Man faces cocaine charges after arrest near Springfield High School
    WCIA1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    WCIA is looking for the most spooktacular displays in Central Illinois
    WCIA4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    South Texas border city celebrating start of Mexican produce season
    WCIA15 hours ago
    Fun with magnets! | Why’s Guys
    WCIA3 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    From the Farm: New ag market service
    WCIA5 days ago
    Crime Stoppers seeking information on Taylorville burglary
    WCIA4 days ago
    iLottery player snags $1M Powerball prize as weekend jackpot climbs to $295M
    WCIA4 days ago
    Inmate escapes from Macon County Jail while officer is ‘distracted’
    WCIA1 day ago
    NTSB report sheds new light on Teutopolis tanker truck crash
    WCIA4 days ago
    Illinois AG leads coalition supporting minimum staffing for train operations
    WCIA5 days ago
    Danville Toys for Tots kicks off fall campaign
    WCIA4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Crime Stoppers looking for tips on Sept. 5 Champaign shooting
    WCIA2 days ago
    Watseka Family Festival collecting supplies for Helene relief
    WCIA1 day ago
    Atwood Police, other law enforcement looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
    WCIA23 hours ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WCIA4 days ago
    Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to Central IL this week
    WCIA2 days ago
    ‘Being prepared isn’t enough’: Firefighters spread caution as field fires ignite across Central Illinois
    WCIA2 days ago
    Scovill Zoo camels getting new enclosure, another animal to join Decatur’s zoo family
    WCIA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy