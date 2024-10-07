Watseka Family Festival collecting supplies for Helene relief

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is continuing to support people in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the western part of the state. This week, it is Iroquois County’s turn to step up.

The Watseka Family Festival is hosting a supply and donation drive this week. From Monday to Thursday, volunteers will be at the town’s Walmart from 5 to 7 p.m. to collect supplies.

The group is working with Gordyville USA in Gifford, who suggested donating:

Baby items (including bottles, diapers, formula and clothes)

Gas cans

Generators

Tools to help with clean up (garbage bags and buckets)

Clothes

Personal items (deodorant, shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene products)

Blankets and pillows

Towels

Items to keep warm on the cold nights that are coming

Bottled water and foods that can make the trip

If people are unable to go to Walmart at the times volunteers will be there, supplies can be dropped off at one volunteer’s home at 124 Oak Grove Lane in Watseka. Items can be placed in or beside the tote at the west garage door.

Supplies will be taken to Gordyville USA on Friday for transportation to North Carolina.

Questions can be directed to Mary Cahoe (815-383-6504) or Jason Cahoe (815-838-4194).

