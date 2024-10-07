Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCIA

    Watseka Family Festival collecting supplies for Helene relief

    By Bradley Zimmerman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Zmjr_0vxvcBNN00

    WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is continuing to support people in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the western part of the state. This week, it is Iroquois County’s turn to step up.

    The Watseka Family Festival is hosting a supply and donation drive this week. From Monday to Thursday, volunteers will be at the town’s Walmart from 5 to 7 p.m. to collect supplies.

    St. Joseph man drives 600 miles, brings truck-load of supplies to Helene victims

    The group is working with Gordyville USA in Gifford, who suggested donating:

    • Baby items (including bottles, diapers, formula and clothes)
    • Gas cans
    • Generators
    • Tools to help with clean up (garbage bags and buckets)
    • Clothes
    • Personal items (deodorant, shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene products)
    • Blankets and pillows
    • Towels
    • Items to keep warm on the cold nights that are coming
    • Bottled water and foods that can make the trip
    The Latest: Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 as Florida prepares for evacuations

    If people are unable to go to Walmart at the times volunteers will be there, supplies can be dropped off at one volunteer’s home at 124 Oak Grove Lane in Watseka. Items can be placed in or beside the tote at the west garage door.

    Supplies will be taken to Gordyville USA on Friday for transportation to North Carolina.

    Questions can be directed to Mary Cahoe (815-383-6504) or Jason Cahoe (815-838-4194).

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    South Texas border city celebrating start of Mexican produce season
    WCIA15 hours ago
    Crime Stoppers seeking information on Taylorville burglary
    WCIA4 days ago
    Charleston Police respond to car crash involving power lines
    WCIA4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    St. Joseph man drives 600 miles, brings truck-load of supplies to Helene victims
    WCIA3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Urbana Police letting clergy care for victims at crime scenes in new program
    WCIA5 days ago
    Inmate escapes from Macon County Jail while officer is ‘distracted’
    WCIA1 day ago
    NTSB report sheds new light on Teutopolis tanker truck crash
    WCIA4 days ago
    Illinois Grocery Initiative awards $8M to stores in food deserts
    WCIA4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WCIA4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Where Fabrics Come From | Ag in the Classroom
    WCIA1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    WCIA is looking for the most spooktacular displays in Central Illinois
    WCIA4 days ago
    From the Farm: New ag market service
    WCIA5 days ago
    Sheriff’s Deputies, Gifford Fire respond to two UTV crashes on Saturday
    WCIA1 day ago
    Rivalry week begins as Illinois preps for Purdue
    WCIA2 days ago
    Atwood Police, other law enforcement looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
    WCIA23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy