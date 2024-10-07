Sangamon County reminds drivers of safety tips for sharing the road with slow-moving vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As harvest season kicks off, the chance of seeing slow-moving vehicles on Central Illinois roads increases. The Sangamon County Sheriff`s Office and the Sangamon County Farm Bureau are advising drivers on how to avoid accidents and tragedies.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office reminded motorists to remain alert, be patient and slow down. When drivers spot a slow-moving vehicle, officials said they should maintain a safe following distance, pass with caution and share the road safely.

They also asked motorists to remember that if they can’t see an equipment driver in their mirrors, the driver can’t see them. Finally, officials urged people to allow extra time to get to their destination.

Some slow-moving vehicles frequently traveling in Central Illinois during harvest season include tractors, heavy trucks and combines. Rural roads also have obstacles like hills and curves, which can impact a driver’s vision.

“We have over half a million acres of farm ground in Sangamon County, but we also have many urban areas,” said Jim Birge, the manager of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau. “The problem comes when drivers aren’t patient or when city drivers encounter farming vehicles. If we think about these situations ahead of time, we should be able to avoid an accident. Farmers and motorists all have a role to play.”

