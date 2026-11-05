Highway 610 in the north metro now named in honor of Melissa and Mark Hortman

(State of Minnesota / MnDOT)

Highway 610 in the north metro is now officially the "Hortman Memorial Highway," honoring late Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark.



The couple were killed in 2025, a political assassination by the convicted killer Vance Boelter.

Their son, Colin Hortman, spoke at Thursday morning's dedication ceremony.

"This highway means a lot to me," he said at Thursday's dedication. "I knew how much it meant to my mom when she ran with her checklist, and when she got to put out her final checklist, where she ticked everything off in 2024, I think that that was probably her favorite piece that she ever sent out. So, I think this is just truly incredible."

The final phase of the Highway 610 corridor was completed last November, just months after the Hortmans were killed at their Brooklyn Park home.

State lawmakers approved the name change during the last legislative session to honor the Hortmans.

"And this dedication of this piece of road is just one small gesture," added Gov. Tim Walz (DFL), who was very close to Hortman and spoke at the dedication. "But I think, you think about it, the people who will drive by here and see those names, and remember and connect that work together, that about their lives, it's about improving their lives. That's why she did it."

Colin Hortman says funding for the highway was an important piece to Melissa's time in the legislature.

"I think someone said it before that Melissa and Mark weren't necessarily spotlight people," he adds. "And so, I think they would very much appreciate that we're out here today, and not tucked away in an office and we're on their highway remembering them forever."