Body of missing Eden Prairie boy found in pond

The body of an autistic 11-year-old boy reported missing in Eden Prairie was found in a pond Sunday night.

The pond is located near the home of Mohamed Mohamen.

According to a press release from Eden Prairie police, the body was found about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was reported missing about four hours earlier.

This message was included in the press release:

We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mohamed during this incredibly difficult time. We would also like to thank everyone who participated in the search efforts.

Police say they are trying to find out what happened, and are getting help from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Authorities have released no further information on the disappearance or search efforts.