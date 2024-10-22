Open in App
    Charleston Waterkeeper kicks off shellfish harvesting season with oyster recycling event

    By Katie Fongvongsa,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fezGc_0wHkoBUL00

    NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In addition to being tasty, oysters play a major role in keeping our waterways healthy.

    On Tuesday, Charleston Waterkeeper hosted its first weekly oyster recycling event where volunteers picked through debris to sort oyster shells.

    In partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s Oyster Recycling and Rnhancement Program , the two organizations picked through oyster shells. Volunteers were looking for items such as saltine cracker wrappers, forks, and even hot sauce containers.

    “We love working with the DNR SCORE Program because they are doing so much good work for our waterways and oyster reefs,” Cheryl Carmack-Smith, programs director of Charleston Waterkeeper, said. “They’re working to recycle as much shell as possible, so we want to be a good partner and help get as much trash out of that as possible.”

    Several volunteers said they have been participated at this event for over a year, enjoying the company and the music it provides, but also helping make the Lowcountry’s waterways clean.

    “So, being in the Lowcountry – love the ocean, the water, live off the water, house right off the water,” Bill Donaldson, volunteer at Charleston Waterkeeper, said. “It’s important to have our creeks and tidal areas maintained and keep them from being eroded.”

    As October marks the beginning of shellfish harvesting season, it is only the start of sorting these oyster shells. For each event, volunteers are usually able to get through one thin layer, which is why they host weekly sessions.

    “So, we have a lot of shells to get through,” Carmack-Smith said. “This is why it’s important we do this every week so we can slowly make a dent. And we move the shell once it’s clean and then the pile on that side will start to build up throughout the season and be ready for planting back in the water next summer.”

    William Cogswell, mayor of Charleston, declared Oct. 22 Oyster Recycling Day. The SCDNR also released a map of where residents can recycle their shells .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

