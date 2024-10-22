Vehicle crashes into trees on I-95 northbound

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding Tuesday to a vehicle that crashed into trees along I-95 northbound.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol are responding to the crash.

Law enforcement officials said the call came in around 3:20 p.m. as a “vehicle in the trees” near mile marker 77.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. Highway Patrol is investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.