    • WCBD Count on 2

    Vehicle crashes into trees on I-95 northbound

    By Tim Renaud,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTvpS_0wHd0cnq00

    DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding Tuesday to a vehicle that crashed into trees along I-95 northbound.

    Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol are responding to the crash.

    Law enforcement officials said the call came in around 3:20 p.m. as a “vehicle in the trees” near mile marker 77.

    Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. Highway Patrol is investigating.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

