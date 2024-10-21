Open in App
    Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office rejoins ‘On Patrol: Live’ this weekend

    By Tim Renaud,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nkuvl_0wFvdKG200

    BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will return to television screens this week after a brief summer break.

    Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Monday the department will rejoin On Patrol: Live when the show airs on Friday, October 25.

    BCSO was one of two departments that consistently filmed with the show since its premiere in July 2022; however, the department took a break from the show when the new season premiered in July 2024.

    “We are excited to return to the OP Nation family this weekend,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “We have received thousands of requests from all over the nation, and especially in our county, asking for our return. We are grateful for the community’s support and we thank On Patrol: Live for allowing us to provide insight to viewers, once again.”

    On Patrol: Live, hosted by Dan Abrams, joins law enforcement agencies across the country with minute-by-minute analysis while officers and deputies respond to calls for service. It airs live Friday and Saturday nights on REELZ and streams on Peacock.

    The department said some veteran deputies will be featured along with a few new faces.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

    backthegreenfktheblue
    1d ago
    Abrhams sucks but BCSO is pretty cool. Highway patrol and STP can eat a fat one.
