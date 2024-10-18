Open in App
    • WCBD Count on 2

    Deputies investigate shooting in Kingstree; 1 injured

    By Zandrea Mays,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PNUU_0wCMB0tL00

    WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Kingstree area that left one victim injured.

    Deputies were dispatched Monday to the intersection of Promised Land Road and Damascus Rd. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

    After further investigation, deputies discovered the victims were in the process of assessing their disabled vehicle when gunshots were fired. One victim was injured and a nearby residence also sustained damage from the gunfire.

    Officials say the motive behind the incident is unknown at this time.

    The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information to contact them at 843-355-9321 ext. 4534.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

