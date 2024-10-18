Deputies investigate shooting in Kingstree; 1 injured

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Kingstree area that left one victim injured.

Deputies were dispatched Monday to the intersection of Promised Land Road and Damascus Rd. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, deputies discovered the victims were in the process of assessing their disabled vehicle when gunshots were fired. One victim was injured and a nearby residence also sustained damage from the gunfire.

Officials say the motive behind the incident is unknown at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information to contact them at 843-355-9321 ext. 4534.

