    Rep. Nancy Mace to discuss bill aimed to protect local shrimpers

    By Zandrea Mays,

    2 days ago

    CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace is scheduled to hold a press conference on her latest bipartisan bill aimed at protecting local shrimpers.

    Congresswoman Mace is holding the press conference on Friday alongside the South Carolina Shrimpers Association, the United States Shrimpers Coalition, and community leaders.

    According to Mace, the Protect American American Fisheries Act of 2024 addresses longstanding concerns about foreign interference in U.S. fisheries markets, especially from illegal and subsidized imports that devastate domestic fishing industries.

    The bill seeks to amend the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act by adding economic reasons as valid grounds for declaring a fishery a resource disaster.

    Officials say Representatives Troy Carter, Randy Weber, Jared Golden, Greg Murphy, Jerry Carl, Anthony D’Esposito, Clay Higgins, and Byron Donalds have cosponsored the bipartisan bill.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Julie Willis
    1d ago
    A day late and dollar short.Shrimpers here have been in trouble a long time.Wher was mace till now when she wants re- election?
