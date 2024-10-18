Lawsuit claims former student at Fort Mill school was sexually assaulted at gunpoint during football game

FORT MILL, S.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new lawsuit shows that a 14-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted and raped at gunpoint at a high school football game.

The alleged incident happened in 2022 at Nation Ford High School.

The now-former student and her parents allege that the Fort Mill School District didn’t do enough to protect fans, particularly minor female students, attending the game.

Many students look forward to their high school’s homecoming football game. In a new lawsuit recently filed by a former Nation Ford student; however, it was a night where she endured unimaginable trauma.

The unnamed plaintiff and her parents allege on Oct. 7, 2022, the 14-year-old freshman went to use the restroom beneath the bleachers while attending the game. She claims a man inside the women’s restroom sexually assaulted and raped her at gunpoint. She says just before the assault, he quickly placed an “out of order” sign on the outside of the bathroom door.

York County School District 4, the official name for the district and the defendant in this suit, says they were just made aware of it in the last couple of days. They declined to comment on pending litigation; however, stated they always contact law enforcement immediately in the case of any reported criminal activity.

Queen City News has reached out to the Fort Mill Police Department to see if this alleged incident was reported to them either by the victim or the school.

The lawsuit claims the district and school itself failed to have adequate security, sufficient screening to prevent guns from getting into the stadium and appropriate lighting around the bathrooms.

It states the teen now has a strained relationship with her parents who have spent money on medical expenses, changes in lifestyle and have even moved out of the district as a result of this alleged incident.

The plaintiff and her parents asked for a trial by jury — and are requesting in excess of a million dollars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.