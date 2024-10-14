Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCBD Count on 2

    Charleston County deputies investigating woman’s death

    By Tim Renaud,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aNVU_0w6E4rfo00

    CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an Elm Road home.

    Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an unresponsive female at the address.

    Fire and EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

    CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Services Unit, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

    The woman’s name will be released by the coroner’s office when appropriate.

    No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Deputies ask that anyone with information call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Fieldi Snuts
    2d ago
    Is that Jim Clyburn’s mama or daughter or granddaughter? If so, good riddance
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman, 93, found dead outside Elm Road home
    WCBD Count on 212 hours ago
    MISSING: Police seek help finding 37-year-old man
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WCBD Count on 24 days ago
    Convicted killer Susan Smith charged after speaking with documentary filmmaker, officials say
    wfmynews2.com1 day ago
    Shooting near North Charleston club leaves 1 dead
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    WCBD Count on 214 hours ago
    Sheriff LC Knight reflects on his long career in law enforcement
    WCBD Count on 21 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    South Carolina woman charged with death of diabetic teen after giving her milkshake, authorities say
    Fox News1 day ago
    Woman convicted of killing her kids charged after communicating with filmmaker in prison
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    Massive Manhunt Underway! Four Inmates on the Run After Escape from South Carolina Jail
    jackandkitty.com18 hours ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    WCBD Count on 218 hours ago
    Fentanyl, cocaine seized during Pawleys Island drug bust
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WCBD Count on 26 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WCBD Count on 28 hours ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WCBD Count on 212 hours ago
    Deceased person on I-26 shuts down westbound lanes near Ashley Phosphate Road overpass
    WCBD Count on 26 days ago
    Infamous South Carolina Child Killer Caught Violating Prison Rules
    country1037fm.com1 day ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WCBD Count on 23 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Man sentenced to life for 1991 Hickory murder, now granted parole
    WCBD Count on 220 hours ago
    Trader Joe’s announces opening date for second Mount Pleasant store
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Alex Murdaugh settles lawsuit in 19-year-old’s boating death
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Fire sparks twice at West Ashley home; cause still under investigation
    WCBD Count on 21 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy