Charleston County deputies investigating woman’s death

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an Elm Road home.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an unresponsive female at the address.

Fire and EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Services Unit, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The woman’s name will be released by the coroner’s office when appropriate.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Deputies ask that anyone with information call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

