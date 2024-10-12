Open in App
    • WCBD Count on 2

    Traveling Vietnam veteran memorial coming to Dorchester County

    By Jameson Moyer,

    2 days ago

    

    DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is coming to Dorchester County next week.

    ‘The Wall That Heals’ will be set up at the Dorchester Heritage Center Site in Ridgeville from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, open 24/7.

    The three-quarter scale replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C., bears the names of 58,281 men and women who perished in the Vietnam War.

    The chevron-shaped structure made of Avonite also honors the over 3 million Americans who served in the war.

    Visitors will have the opportunity to do name rubbings of service members on the wall, which will be lit by LED light.

    A Mobile Education Center and Information trailer will accompany the memorial with several displays.

    • Hometown Heroes: This display will show a rotation of digital photos of local service members.
    • In Memory Honor Roll: Digital photo display of South Carolina Vietnam veterans added to the in-memory program. The program honors veterans who returned home but died of war-related causes. To apply for the program, click here.
    • An in-memory plaque that honors Vietnam veterans who returned home and later passed away.

    To learn more about the memorial, click here.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    newsbreakpromotesfakenews
    2d ago
    remember trump called u all suckers and losers. I can't stand trump but in one way he's right about that. u see he knows u'll go die for some dumb crap like oil while he gets to sit back and do nothing.
