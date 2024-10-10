Open in App
    • WCBD Count on 2

    Charleston County woman accused of failing to provide necessary medical care to juvenile which resuled in death

    By Tim Renaud,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42h2Iq_0w1kgXOI00

    CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State police charged a 50-year-old Charleston County woman with unlawful conduct toward a child.

    Shirl Lee Swinney, of North Charleston, was arrested Wednesday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division following an investigation into the death of a 17 year old.

    Arrest affidavits show Swinney failed to provide the juvenile with the medical assistance needed to control her Type 1 diabetes.

    The documents show there were multiple cancelled or no-show medical appointments that were needed to maintain a valid insulin regimen. And in one documented instance, she failed to take the victim to her endocrinologist appointment for a year.

    Affidavits detail a series of medical emergencies that involved the juvenile, which culminated in an incident in August 2022 in which Swinney called 9-1-1 after finding the juvenile victim on the bathroom floor.

    While on the phone with emergency operators, Swinney can be heard saying, “I knew she shouldn’t of had that milkshake…”

    The victim was taken to Trident Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Documents say her blood sugar glucose level at the time was 953 mg/Dl, and her weight had dropped from 163 lbs to 98 lbs.

    Her cause of death was listed as hyperosmolar ketoacidosis due to diabetes millitus, and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.

    Authorities say Sweeney medically neglected the child and placed her at unreasonable risk of harm which affected her life, physical health, and safety.

    The Charleston County Coroner’s Office requested SLED Special Victims Unit investigate the case. She was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

    Watchittt
    1d ago
    Some parents can not make 17 yr olds do anything? Jusayin that we have two sides to every story and especially when you’re dealing with teens !
    l s
    1d ago
    CHANNEL 2, YOU BETTER FIRE YOUR PROOFER
