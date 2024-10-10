Open in App
    Voters invited to hear from Republican candidates at Dorchester County GOP rally

    By Sophie Brams,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OX9W_0w1kgBDY00

    SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- With less than four weeks to go until the general election, voters are getting an opportunity to meet Republican candidates running for office in Dorchester County.

    The Dorchester County Republican Party is hosting a “Keep Dorchester Red Rally” at the Summerville Country Club on Thursday night.

    Voter registration deadline extended in South Carolina due to Helene impacts

    Voters can expect to hear from Republican nominees running for various state and local offices about their visions for the county if elected, according to organizers.

    “We are thrilled to host this rally and bring together our candidates and supporters as we gear up for the upcoming election,” said Dorchester County GOP Chairman Steven Wright. “This event is crucial for reinforcing our commitment to keeping Dorchester County red.”

    The rally begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

