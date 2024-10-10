Voters invited to hear from Republican candidates at Dorchester County GOP rally

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- With less than four weeks to go until the general election, voters are getting an opportunity to meet Republican candidates running for office in Dorchester County.

The Dorchester County Republican Party is hosting a “Keep Dorchester Red Rally” at the Summerville Country Club on Thursday night.

Voters can expect to hear from Republican nominees running for various state and local offices about their visions for the county if elected, according to organizers.

“We are thrilled to host this rally and bring together our candidates and supporters as we gear up for the upcoming election,” said Dorchester County GOP Chairman Steven Wright. “This event is crucial for reinforcing our commitment to keeping Dorchester County red.”

The rally begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

