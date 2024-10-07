Stingrays begin training camp on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Stingrays began year 32 as a club this morning with day one of training camp.

Former ECHL and AHL player and assistant Jared Nightengale ringing in day one in charge of the Rays at the Ice Palace earlier today. His first time seeing a lot of the players in person, it was a good first day for Nighty, as he liked how the guys competed this morning

Coming from the American League, it’s the same approach for Jared now that he’s leading an East Coast organization.

