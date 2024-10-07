Open in App
    • WCBD Count on 2

    Blitz on 2: Week Six Top 2 Plays

    1 days ago

    MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Region play begin across the South Carolina High School League in Week Six of the Blitz on 2. One of the best runs for six headlines this week’s top two plays of the week.

    Play #2 – First Baptist’s running back Marik Gibbs turns a stretch run into a big gain on the Hurricanes first play from scrimmage.

    Play #1 – Fort Dorchester running back and return man Ryan Campbell returns a punt 85 yards for a touchdown against Ashley Ridge.

