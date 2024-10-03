Highway 162 reopens after vehicle overturns

UPDATE: The roadway is open.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to an overturned vehicle on Highway 162 in the Hollywood area.

Charleston County deputies say the road is shut down following the crash near St. Paul Presbyterian Church.

One person was reported to have minor injuries.

Driver should use an alternate route while crews clear the scene.

