Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCBD Count on 2

    Highway 162 reopens after vehicle overturns

    By Tim Renaud,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnVvQ_0vt37sTP00

    UPDATE: The roadway is open.

    CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to an overturned vehicle on Highway 162 in the Hollywood area.

    Charleston County deputies say the road is shut down following the crash near St. Paul Presbyterian Church.

    One person was reported to have minor injuries.

    Driver should use an alternate route while crews clear the scene.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    HOW 2 HELP: News 2 is collecting supplies for South Carolina storm relief
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    South Carolina’s storm-related death total rises to 41
    WCBD Count on 21 day ago
    Restless servicemen rumored to be roaming the USS Yorktown
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Flooding from Santee River closes portion of US17-A in Georgetown County
    WCBD Count on 21 day ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    USPS temporarily suspends retail operations at dozens of South Carolina locations due to Helene
    WCBD Count on 23 days ago
    Sisters killed, 3 injured in storm-related, Spartanburg Co. crash
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Murrells Inlet fishing community collects donations for flood victims in Carolinas
    WCBD Count on 24 days ago
    113 Charleston-area fugitives arrested in joint US Marshal operation
    WCBD Count on 24 days ago
    No, FEMA isn’t giving people impacted by Hurricane Helene just $750
    10NEWS17 hours ago
    Santee Cooper begins ‘near-record’ spill Tuesday
    WCBD Count on 24 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Hanahan collecting cleaning supplies and other items for storm victims
    WCBD Count on 24 days ago
    Parade to cause traffic delays in Town of Moncks Corner
    WCBD Count on 21 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Human remains identified in Berkeley County may have been victim of serial killer
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Police investigating shots fired on Rifle Range Road
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    Gov. McMaster to provide update on SC’s response to Hurricane Helene
    WCBD Count on 24 days ago
    Locals groups organize efforts to help Helene victims
    WCBD Count on 23 days ago
    Cru Catering expanding in Charleston County following café closure
    WCBD Count on 24 days ago
    Wadmalaw Island was hit by 2 tornadoes in Helene’s outer rainbands, NWS confirms
    WCBD Count on 23 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Readers of Condé Nast Traveler rank ‘The Sanctuary’ among the best
    WCBD Count on 23 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Georgetown County 911 call line down, law enforcement says
    WCBD Count on 22 days ago
    4 teens charged in downtown Charleston carjackings
    WCBD Count on 21 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy