    • WCBD Count on 2

    Dominion Energy conducts road closure on Fort Johnson Rd to replace power lines

    By Zandrea Mays,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MkCh_0voj0wAI00

    JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will implement road closures on Fort Johnson Road beginning Monday to replace electric lines.

    Officials say signage will be installed on Fort Johnson Road and nearby streets to identify detours.

    Construction begins Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work is scheduled on weekdays and some weekends until completion sometime this fall.

    Crews will install protective temporary fencing along Fort Johnson Rd between Seaside Land and Folly Rd and replace poles and wires to enhance system reliability and resilience.

    “We are committed to delivering reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to the communities we serve,” said Dominion Energy officials. “This project will increase the reliability and resiliency of this line and relocate several structures to accommodate planned road construction at the intersection of Fort Johnson Road and Secessionville Road.”

    Officials say this project is in cooperation with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and local law enforcement.

