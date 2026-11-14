Passengers At Logan Airport React As Flights Resume After Ground Stop

Photo: James Rojas/WBZ NewsRadio

Updated 11/14/26 12:34 pm.

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The ripple effects of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop on Friday can still be felt at Boston Logan International Airport. Though planes are taking off again, many flights still face disruptions.

On Friday afternoon, the FAA issued a ground stop for all flights across the country due to what was revealed to be a “temporary telecommunications outage.”

In a press conference on Saturday, Duffy said the FAA is back at “full operations.” He said during work that was being done to switch wires in the telecommunications system from aging copper wire to fiber cables, a router began to overload the air traffic control system with inconsistent data.

“Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being replaced as we switched from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system,” Duffy said at the press conference. “What that did was gave us issues with our communication with airplanes and it also caused some disruptions with our radar feeds.”

Families like Sam and Christina’s were left feeling stranded and scrambling after their flight was cancelled.

“We had to get a hotel which ended up being sold out the first few we looked at,” Sam said. “Kind of just played it by ear from there.”

19-year-old Rafael Ortiz had to navigate the stoppage during his first time flying alone.

“It was definitely scary, your first time flying alone and you get a national ‘every flight on the ground,’” Ortiz said. “It was definitely something.”

Tony from Winthrop said he was concerned about the timing of the outage, which comes shortly after Microsoft 365 services like Outlook and Teams went down.

“Outlook the day before, this now the day after, is there a connection or not?” Tony said. “I’m not convinced there isn’t at this point. I’m concerned, concerned about flying.”

Both federal officials and Microsoft said the back-to-back outages aren't related.

“There is no connection between this and Microsoft," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said at yesterday’s press conference.

“We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at today’s press conference.

Emmanuel, who flew in from England with a destination of Cleveland, was supposed to have a layover only lasting a few hours. He said he found out what was going on after noticing increased media presence at the airport.

“We saw all the reporters and cameramen, and we were thinking ‘What’s happening?’” Emmanuel said. “Then we saw the monitors like ‘cancelled, cancelled, cancelled.’ So, we found out we’re not waiting five hours, but 24 hours.”

Boston Logan International Airport posted on X that passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest information as flights resume.

WBZ NewsRadio’s James Rojas (@JamesRojas.bsky.social) reports.

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