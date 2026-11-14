Photo: UTEC, Inc.

LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Mattress recyclers around the state are raising concerns about potentially being pushed out of the market because of an amendment to the environmental bond bill, also known as the Mass Ready Act.

One such mattress recycling program operates at UTEC, a Lowell-based nonprofit that provides young adults who have been involved in the criminal justice system with paid job training opportunities and a chance to learn transferable skills. UTEC CEO Gregg Croteau said their mattress recycling social enterprise is a big part of the work they do.

“They learn basic skills of showing up to work, they also learn everything about warehouse management.” Croteau said. “Some will get forklift certifications.”

Croteau said the proposed amendment to the Mass Ready Act would shift control of recycling operations to the Mattress Recycling Council, an organization run by the mattress industry that currently operates in four states including Rhode Island and Connecticut. Considering the organization’s origins, he and other recyclers are worried that they will start to be excluded from the field.

“We are particularly and significantly concerned about the mattress recycling language within that act,” Croteau said.

Croteau said mattress recyclers are asking lawmakers to remove the mattress recycling provision in the proposal and to take up the issue separately in the next legislative session.

“That’s what we’re asking Massachusetts,” Croteau said. “Not to include it in this session, take the time to bring stakeholders on board to get a new version in the next session.”

WBZ NewsRadio's Emma Friedman (@EmmaFriedmanWBZ) reports.

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