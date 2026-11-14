Photo: Mike Macklin/WBZ NewsRadio

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The spirit of the holiday season was evident in Dorchester’s Peabody Square, as the Worrell brothers hosted their sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Saturday.

“Everyone loves Thanksgiving, it's when family comes together," State Rep. Chris Worrell said. “We’re a big family, so we want to make sure your family and everyone’s family comes together during this holiday season.”

Worrell said the giveaway, hosted by himself and his brother, City Councilor Brian Worrell, has expanded from a few hundred turkeys to the 5,000 they handed out at events across Boston.

“When you’re around that dinner table, it’s an opportunity to spend time with the family,” Brian Worrell said. “Everyone should be able to enjoy the holidays, family, friends and loved ones with food on the table, and this is something we’re trying to make sure that happens.”

Photo: Mike Macklin/WBZ NewsRadio

Thirty sponsors helped to finance more turkey giveaways on Saturday at 12 sites across Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury.

“I think this is great for our community, I think this is great for everybody, and I owe it all to the generosity of the Worrell brothers,” said one resident in line at the giveaway. “They’re great, I love those guys. They really show up for the community every time.”

WBZ NewsRadio's Mike Macklin reports.

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