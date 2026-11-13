Photo: WBZ NewsRadio

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) —Though this year’s midterms are behind us, a proposal is already underway for a 2028 ballot question that aims to put restrictions on data center construction.

The Committee to Restrict Data Centers launched a campaign to petition for a ballot question that would curb data centers’ use of resources. It would impose limits on water and energy consumption and would require a two-third vote from communities where data center developers want to build.

The petition's website calls for people to sign to “keep electric bills from increasing” and “stop the jet engine sound that are heard for miles,” referring to the loud noises these facilities make.

The question is gaining the support of residents who don’t want anything to do with data centers, like Nancy from Hanover.

“It would be a cataclysmic amount of changes,” Nancy said.

Discussions over the controversial construction seem like they won’t slow down anytime soon. A recent, multi-billion-dollar proposal by the Kraft Group would bring ten data centers to Sutton. A town hall meeting concerning the project was packed with residents, and it’s only the latest proposal to be met with opposition.

“The people don’t want this,” one resident said. “The people that know about it don’t want it, and the people that don’t know about it will find out about it [and] they won’t want it either.”

WBZ NewsRadio’s Jim MacKay (@JimMacKayOnAir) reports

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