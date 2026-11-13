Photo: Kyle Bray/WBZ NewsRadio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — You’d be hard pressed to find someone with a more unique flag collection than Cambridge’s Alex Lourie.

“I bet I have 50 flags,” Lourie said. “They're all on coat hangers. We don’t have a coat closet; we have a flag closet.”

Lourie amassed his collection during his years in school and his time as a journalist overseas. Pennants that he’s accumulated include a replica of the historic Bedford flag and a flag from the United Federation of Planets from Star Trek.

“I’ve always liked collecting things,” Lourie said. “Pokémon hit me like a ton of bricks back when I was a kid and flags are kind of like, I guess Pokémon in the real world.”

Lourie said he decided to start showing off his collection when he flew the new Minnesota flag after ICE crackdowns in the state. From there, he began to rotate out the flags. To show off the history behind the banners, he built an information box.

“The reactions have been really, really good,” Lourie said. “We’ve got actually a bunch of letters in there from neighbors that say we really appreciate this flag or that flag.”

Lourie said some neighbors have even passed on a flag of their own that they’d like him to display. The display catches the attention of passerby, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who talked with Louries’s mom about the educational exhibit. Lourie said he sees his display as a great opportunity for education and conversation.

“It’s pretty fun to have conversation with other neighbors about this stuff,” Lourie said. “It’s been like an overwhelmingly positive response.”

Watch the full story here.

WBZ NewsRadio's Kyle Bray (@KyleBrayWBZ) reports.

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