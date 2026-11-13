Photo: Chaiel Schaffel/WBZ NewsRadio

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Kupel’s Bakery of Brookline has finally opened a much-anticipated second location in Somerville.

The small storefront on Elm Street sells the familiar sandwiches and bagels from the old shop, with a slightly smaller menu.

But there’s one major difference between the new shop and the old—the new location isn’t kosher, offering sandwiches with bacon and sausage. Jewish dietary laws prohibit bacon, and the mixing of meat and milk products, which is why you can’t get a bacon, egg and cheese in Brookline.

“It was a hard decision because I promised Mr. Kupel, the old owner, we’re going to be kosher, and we stay kosher at the bakery,” said current owner Farzad Ghorbi, who took over the bakery in 2007. He said the change at the Somerville location was mostly a financial decision.

“Last Sunday, we must have had 50 if not more requests for sausage on their bagel sandwiches,” Ghorbi said.

He promised the main bakery in Brookline will always stay kosher.

“Oh absolutely, that is never going to change,” Ghorbi said. “No, no, we are famous for that.”

Photo: Chaiel Schaffwl/WBZ NewsRadio

All of the bagels at the Somerville location are made in Brookline, arriving by truck each morning.

“We bring just enough to stay fresh,” Ghorbi said. “They keep for eight to nine hours.”

Ghorbi said he’s happy to add a second location that will reach more eager customers.

“We really wanted to be here because the Brookline store is just almost to the max, and customers were asking repeatedly,” Ghorbi said.

Though the official opening day is scheduled for Nov. 16, bustling crowds already showed up for this week’s soft opening.

“Very, very positive, Ghorbi said. “It was great.”

WBZ NewsRadio’s Chaiel Schaffel (@CSchaffelWBZ) reports.

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