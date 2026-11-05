Billercia Teen Succeeds Eight-Term Republican Representative

Photo: Shari Small/ WBZ NewsRadio

BILLERICA, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On a margin of 438 votes, Republican Representative Marc Lombardo was knocked from a seat he held for eight terms by a candidate who was 4 years old when he first took office.

19-year-old Daniel Darris O'Connor will unseat the Republican lawmaker as a Democratic representative for the 22nd Middlesex District — the first time since 2011, when Lombardo succeeded then-Democratic Representative William G. Greene Jr.

"He skipped every single legislative hearing he was supposed to attend this year and didn't even bother filing for any earmark or supplemental state aid," Darris-O'Connor said, referring to Lombardo.

This isn't Darris-O'Connor's first shot at politics. He was elected to the Billerica Select Board while he was still in high school.

Darris-O'Connor said he ran a hard-fought grassroots campaign this time around.

"I've knocked well over a thousand doors throughout Billerica," Darris-O'Connor said. "I will admit there have been a few times where some people thought that I was the candidate's son or I was an intern for the campaign, which is a little bit funny."

The representative-elect will balance the new role with his studies at UMass Lowell. "Absolutely" was his response when asked if he could handle college and his in office.

Darris-O'Connor will turn 20 the day before the new Legislature takes office in January.

WBZ NewsRadio’s Shari Small (@ShariSmallNews) reports.

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