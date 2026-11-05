Greater Boston Food Bank's Chain Of Giving Comes As Affordability Crisis Hits Mass. Families Hard

Photo: Emma Friedman/ WBZ NewsRadio

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Elected officials, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Maura Healey, gathered at the Greater Boston Food Bank warehouse for its 21st Chain of Giving event.

Every year, attendees form a human chain and unload a truckload of turkeys one-by-one, passing the poultry off to one another until it reaches the freezer.

"These turkeys are just a small portion of the 54,000 turkeys that the Greater Boston Food Bank will be distributing to our partner food pantries this holiday season," a speaker from The Greater Boston Food Bank said.

The turkeys are heading to families facing food insecurity ahead of the holiday season.

The Greater Boston Food Bank's 6th Annual Massachusetts Food Access Report saw an over 21 percent jump in households facing food insecurity — going from 19 percent in 2019 to 40 percent in 2025.

Low food security levels also rose to one in four households in 2025 — the rate of families experiencing the issue sat at six percent in 2019.

"We are doing everything we can to push back against that," Healey said, "and to support food assistance, food security around this state."

For now, the Chain of Giving offers families in need the chance at a Thanksgiving celebration.

"We cheer for our sports team, and we cheer for Massachusetts families who are counting on us all around our great state," Healey said.

WBZ NewsRadio’s Emma Friedman (@EmmaFriedmanWBZ) reports.

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