Boston Logan International Airport Finds Its Voice

Photo: James Rojas/ WBZ NewsRadio

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over 6,000 auditions and 35,000 votes later, Boston Logan International Airport has found its voice: Christopher Dionisi, an East Arlington-born pipefitter.

Massport CEO Richard Davey made the announcement during a Thursday morning appearance on Kiss 108. The agency also posted Dionsi's audition video to its "Voice of Logan" website.

"For years, people have been telling me, 'Chris you've got to do something with that voice,'" Dionisi said.

Dionisi was one of the eight finalists selected for the contest's final round. Voters had between Oct. 24 to 28 to choose a winner.

"It's surreal, it's unreal," Dionisi said. "Being able to represent my city it's just — almost no words."

But the "pipefitter with pipes" — as Davey calls him — won't stay speechless for long, as Massport plans to get him to the booth working on some announcements ahead of the holiday season.

"We're going to get him to work real soon," Davey said. "I expect we'll probably have him in our studios next week recording some announcements."

Dionisi will greet around an estimated 40 million travelers every year.

Davey said the contest was a success and expects other airports to try to search for their own local voice.

"I think what we're trying to do is just make the passenger experience more authentically 'Boston,' Davey said, "and I think we've achieved it with Chris."

WBZ NewsRadio’s James Rojas (@JamesRojasMMJ) reports.

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