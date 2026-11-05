Logan Express Bus Service Moves To Quincy As Remote Terminal Is Built In Braintree

Photo: Jim MacKay/WBZ NewsRadio

QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — As construction gets underway on the new remote terminal at the Logan Express in Braintree, the Logan Express bus pickup is heading to Quincy.

For now, Logan Express buses will be picking up and taking passengers to the airport at the Quincy Adams T Station. It's a busy area, right off Route 3 along Bergen Parkway, but riders said they don't mind.

"You've got to have construction if you're going to renovate," said one rider.

The big thing to remember is parking will be limited in the meantime and you'll have to reserve a spot ahead of time.

"I mean, if you're coming from the airport and commuting to this area, I would say that's a great service to have," said Braintree resident Charnice.

Mark, who's from Braintree, said the Logan Express bus ride is a lifesaver, no matter where he picks it up.

"Having a little extra assistance to keep me focused is a great thing," said Mark.

Massport broke ground on the remote terminal in Braintree back in October. They hope to have it up and running by 2029.

WBZ NewsRadio’s Jim MacKay (@JimMacKayOnAir) reports.

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