Court Denies Appeal To Let Boston's English High School Football Team In Playoffs

Photo: Kyle Bray/WBZ NewsRadio

Updated 11/6/26 12:13 p.m.

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Public Schools’ appeal to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to let English High School football team compete in the playoffs despite a clerical error was denied, leaving the Eagles out of the competition.

An employee within the city’s athletic department mistakenly did not register the team’s recent game against O’Bryant as an official game. Instead, the match was labelled as a scrimmage, meaning that, according to the system, English hadn’t played enough league games to make the playoffs.

The city filed an emergency motion asking Suffolk Superior Court to allow the team to participate in the statewide tournament.

In the motion, the city argued that because of the MIAA’s decision, the team will “face irreparable harm in the form of a lost opportunity if they are not allowed to participate in the event.”

The court denied the appeal on Friday, the first day of the postseason.

“We are disappointed that our MIAA appeal was denied,” a BPS spokesperson said in a statement. “Tournament eligibility should be based on a team’s record, not on clerical errors. The Eagles played a great season, and we will work with the team on how best to recognize their achievements while ensuring that such a mistake does not happen again."

For seniors like Marcus Gangemi, the mistake is devastating. Players in their last year on the team were part of a massive turnaround, from being winless in their freshman year to becoming what should be a playoff team this year.

“I was hurt,” Gangemi said. “We put in so much work, and the fact that it got taken away from us like this, it hurt.”

Senior Zion DeJesus said it took him days to process the news.

“One of the worst feelings I’ve felt in my life,” DeJesus said. “It felt like all of the hard work just went down the drain for nothing.”

The Eagles still have a match against Boston Latin School left to play, a game seniors like AJ Jean Hilare are looking to make the most of.

“The most we could do right now is just finishing the season strong,” Jean Hilare said. “I just feel like we shouldn’t have to pay because of what somebody else didn’t do.”

WBZ NewsRadio’s Kyle Bray (@KyleBrayWBZ) reports.

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