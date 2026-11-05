"Spectacular" Shell Sign Shines Over Cambridge Again

Photo: James Rojas/WBZ NewsRadio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A "spectacular" landmark in Cambridge is back in tip-top, glowing shape.

The neon Shell gas station sign overlooking Memorial Drive is shining over the city today once again. The 93-year-old sign was in poor condition for a while, with portions of the neon and lightbulb display going dark. After enough public demand, work and repairs on the historic landmark were recently completed, giving the area at night a soft but warm glow.

“I think it’s certainly better to see it complete rather than some level of disarray,” Cambridge resident Katie said.

But with how bright this sign is, she said she’s glad this is the only neon sign in the area.

“There aren’t a whole lot of big lights over here, which is a good thing,” Katie said. “This I don’t mind so much.”

Somerville resident Kelsey, who regularly passes the sign on her way to and from work, said it’s a welcome sight.

“It’s definitely, for me at least, pretty iconic,” Kelsey said.

Even with the renovations, every now and then, half of the “H” neon light in the Shell name goes out… but that’s just a little extra character.

WBZ NewsRadio’s James Rojas (@JamesRojas.bsky.social) reports.

Follow WBZ NewsRadio: Facebook | X | Instagram | iHeartRadio App | TikTok | BlueSky