Few showers possible overnight into Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) Clouds increasing this evening. We will see some scattered showers in the Pee Dee tonight. Some of these showers have been producing occasional lightning. As the showers move into the Pee Dee and Grand Strand they will start to weaken. It is possible some locations across the coast and Pee Dee won’t pick up any rain.

Sunday will start off cloudy. Some areas could see a few showers or drizzle early in the day. High pressure over the northeast will drive cool, dry air into the area. This will set up a wedge across the area. So conditions will be pretty dreary across the area. Highs in the Pee Dee may not climb out of the low 60s. We will see warmer temperatures across the coastal regions, as high temperatures briefly hit 70. Those clouds stick around Sunday evening, and into the first part of Monday. Lows Sunday night will be low to mid 50s.

Next week we start the week off with temperatures barely making it into the low 70s, but by the end of the week, temperatures will be once again approaching 80 degrees. Once we get past Sunday, rain chances return to zero. So I am afraid drought conditions will only worsen. We also have to think about the fall fire season. Leaves, sticks and other debris starting to fall, with dry grounds and enough fine fuels to start a fire, I am afraid the fire risk will climb.

The Tropics remain quiet over the next week. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of interest in the Southwest Caribbean Sea. There is not chance of development over the next few days. A 20% chance of development by the end of the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.