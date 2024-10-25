North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue saves 3 cats from house fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three cats were rescued from a house fire early Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the 500 block of 27th Avenue South after a storage shed attached to the back of a duplex caught fire. The fire extended into the main part of the home and into the attic.

Fire rescue teams were able to contain the fire, as well as save the three cats that were inside the home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

