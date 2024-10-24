Open in App
    • WBTW News13

    Here’s where you get dispose of unused or expired medications on National Drug Take Back Day across Grand Strand and Pee Dee

    By Jordan White,

    1 days ago

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 27th National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and there are at least four different locations across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee where people can dispose of their unused or expired medications.

    The biannual event, which is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement agencies, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations across the state.

    Drop-off spots on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee include:

    • Myrtle Beach Police Department at the Grand Strand Medical Center at 809 82nd Parkway
    • Horry County Sheriff’s Office at Walmart at 545 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet
    • Conway Police Department at Walmart at 2709 Church St.
    • Florence Police Department at Walmart at 230 N. Beltline Drive

    The Drug Enforcement Administration asks everyone to participate and dispose of medications safely. This can include any medication that may be unused or expired, including opioids. Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs are accepted. Liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

    South Carolina had 2,296 drug overdose deaths in 2022, which was a 6% increase from 2021, according to the annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina. Of the 2,296 deaths, 1,982 were attributed to prescription drugs.

    “The message is clear and simple: take back and dispose,” South Carolina Attorney General Wilson said in a news release. “Prescription medications can be lifesavers, but if they’re expired or they’re taken in the wrong quantities or by someone they weren’t prescribed for, they can be life-takers.”

    These events have been very successful over the past 13 years, resulting in the collection and disposal of more than 9,285 tons of pharmaceuticals, the news release said.

    “Cleaning out your medicine cabinet twice a year of unused or expired prescription drugs is an easy way to keep you and your loved ones safe by removing any potential harmful products from your household,” said Julia Horan, coordinator of the state Department of Public Health.

    The Attorney General’s office asks that people not only check their own medicine cabinet, but that they also encourage loved ones to do the same. Unused and expired medications can lead to accidental positioning, misuse, and overdose, so proper disposal can save lives and protect the environment.

    There are also locations that accept unused drugs year-round. For more information on those locations, click here . For more information on the event, click here . More information on opioid overdose prevention can be found here .

    Jordan White is a Digital Producer at News13. She joined the News13 team in August 2024. Jordan, a Myrtle Beach native, graduated from St. James High School in Murrells Inlet and is a graduate of Coker University. Follow Jordan on Facebook , X, formerly Twitter , and read more of her work here .

