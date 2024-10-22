Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBTW News13

    ‘Long time coming:’ McMaster lauds inmate cellphone ban

    By Adam Benson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgyRQ_0wHgxOe500

    HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — From their prison cells, South Carolina inmates have ordered murder hits and managed international drug rings involving Mexican cartels simply by making phone calls.

    “Having these cellphones in prisons allows a prisoner to conduct his business almost in a private office without any interference,” Gov. Henry McMaster said at a Tuesday news conference. “Whenever he wants.”

    Lawmakers this year unanimously approved a measure that bars inmates from illegally possession telecommunication devices including mobile phones, laptops, PDAs and two-way pagers.

    First-time violators could get up to an additional year in prison, with second or subsequent violations adding up to five years. The penalty jumps to 10 years if a device is found to have been used to commit a felony.

    “It’s always been against our rules. Now, it’s against the law,” state Department of Corrections chief Bryan Stirling said.

    Known as the “Captain Robert Johnson Act,” the bill is named after a former corrections officer who was shot multiple times inside his Sumter home in 2010. The gunman, Sean Echols, was hired by a former inmate who wanted to stop John’s efforts at keeping contraband out of prisons.

    * * *

    Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12 . See more of his work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Johnny 2019
    1d ago
    A feel good moment for SC. Now let’s see what impact this is going to have on “getting the word out “…
    City Slicker
    1d ago
    jam rhem
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Trial postponed for Marion man accused in deadly roadside ambush of New Mexico State Police officer
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WBTW News134 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Gov. McMaster to sign bill banning cell phones in prison
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report
    Fox News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot in Georgia
    WBTW News135 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Here’s where you get dispose of unused or expired medications on National Drug Take Back Day across Grand Strand and Pee Dee
    WBTW News135 hours ago
    Horror first date after Georgia man pulls out gun and threatens to shoot woman before stealing her dog
    themirror.com1 day ago
    1 hurt in Lumberton shooting, suspect in custody
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Ex-Cop Accused of Killing Wife and Staging Death as Suicide Was Under Investigation for Having an Affair While on Duty
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    1 of 4 escaped Chesterfield County inmates captured in Richland County: Sheriff
    WBTW News137 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking, deputies say
    WBTW News1320 hours ago
    Clown mask-wearing suspect tried to kidnap an 8-year-old from her Colorado bedroom, cops say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Parole hearing set for Union Co. woman who drowned her children
    WBTW News133 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Man asked for ‘rapiest’ frat at NC State before walking away with gun: Warrant
    WBTW News138 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy