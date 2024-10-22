‘Long time coming:’ McMaster lauds inmate cellphone ban

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — From their prison cells, South Carolina inmates have ordered murder hits and managed international drug rings involving Mexican cartels simply by making phone calls.

“Having these cellphones in prisons allows a prisoner to conduct his business almost in a private office without any interference,” Gov. Henry McMaster said at a Tuesday news conference. “Whenever he wants.”

Lawmakers this year unanimously approved a measure that bars inmates from illegally possession telecommunication devices including mobile phones, laptops, PDAs and two-way pagers.

First-time violators could get up to an additional year in prison, with second or subsequent violations adding up to five years. The penalty jumps to 10 years if a device is found to have been used to commit a felony.

“It’s always been against our rules. Now, it’s against the law,” state Department of Corrections chief Bryan Stirling said.

Known as the “Captain Robert Johnson Act,” the bill is named after a former corrections officer who was shot multiple times inside his Sumter home in 2010. The gunman, Sean Echols, was hired by a former inmate who wanted to stop John’s efforts at keeping contraband out of prisons.

