10 players chosen to play in annual North & South all-star game

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, better known as the North & South All-Star football game released their 2024 rosters on Monday. 44 players on each team and that included 10 from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on the South squad. Below are the complete rosters for the annual event that will take place on Saturday, December 21 in Myrtle Beach.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.