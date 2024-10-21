Open in App
    10 players chosen to play in annual North & South all-star game

    By Chris Parks,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434bFt_0wGH4LqI00

    MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, better known as the North & South All-Star football game released their 2024 rosters on Monday. 44 players on each team and that included 10 from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on the South squad. Below are the complete rosters for the annual event that will take place on Saturday, December 21 in Myrtle Beach.

    2024-Touchstone-Energy-Roster-FINAL-Oct-21-2024-1 Download Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

