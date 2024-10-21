Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBTW News13

    Trump bashes FEMA, NC governor as he tours Helene storm damage

    By Brett SamuelsThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DB5Gg_0wFzaCJ300

    Former President Trump on Monday attacked the federal response to Hurricane Helene by repeating debunked claims about funding and bashed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) during a stop in storm-ravaged Asheville, N.C.

    Trump met with local officials and viewed damage from Hurricane Helene ahead of a pair of campaign events in the Tar Heel State. The former president praised the enthusiasm of voters despite the storm damage amid sizable early turnout , but he also swiped at his political opponents over the response to Helene.

    Trump told reporters he would be in favor of Congress returning early from recess to approve more disaster response funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    “You know, in theory they’re supposed to have it, but they spent a lot of money on bringing illegal migrants, people that came into our country illegally, and taking them in and all of the money they spent. Numbers that nobody can even believe. So they don’t have any money for people that live here,” Trump said, calling FEMA’s response “a disgrace.”

    The White House and local officials in affected areas have for weeks pushed back on similar claims from Trump and his allies, making clear that FEMA’s disaster relief fund is specifically allocated for natural disaster response. The agency has separate programs administered by the Department of Homeland Security to shelter migrants.

    The former president was asked about a recent report that an armed man in North Carolina was threatening FEMA workers, and whether his rhetoric attacking the agency made it harder to respond to the storm.

    “Well, I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” Trump said. “If they’re doing a poor job we’re supposed to not say it?”

    Asked about Cooper’s handling of the storm, Trump said he was “not hearing the good things about the governor here like I’m hearing about the governor in Georgia, as an example.”

    “I’m hearing the governor in Georgia’s done a very good job, and I don’t really know the governor here. But I’m not hearing that he’s done a very good job. So that’s the only thing I can say,” Trump said.

    Cooper on Monday was also in Asheville alongside FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

    Trump has for weeks attacked the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which tore through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, killing more than 200 people and causing catastrophic damage. He previously visited Georgia and met with Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

    President Biden and Vice President Harris both visited affected areas earlier this month and met with local officials on the ground. Biden in particular has blasted Trump for making false and misleading claims about the storm response, warning it could prevent people from getting the help they need.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Long time coming:’ McMaster lauds inmate cellphone ban
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Trial postponed for Marion man accused in deadly roadside ambush of New Mexico State Police officer
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Report details allegations in investigation of Darlington city councilwoman, son
    WBTW News132 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Essential travel ban lifted as officials make progress in Western North Carolina weeks after Helene, Gov. Cooper says
    WBTW News131 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    1 hurt in Lumberton shooting, suspect in custody
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WBTW News134 days ago
    Director of South Carolina Department of Social Services to leave post in January
    WBTW News131 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Trump Goes on Truly Deranged Rant When Asked How He’d Fix Schools
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Gov. McMaster to sign bill banning cell phones in prison
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WBTW News1321 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy