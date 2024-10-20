Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBTW News13

    Large fire breaks out at landmark grocery store in North Carolina

    By Rodney Overton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7MZO_0wEl18Z900

    FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire was still underway more than two hours after a Saturday night blaze broke out at a landmark grocery store in east Fayetteville, officials said.

    The fire was reported around 10:05 p.m. at Kinlaw’s Supermarket at 1802 Sapona Road, at the corner of S. Plymouth Street and Sapona Road, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

    “The first unit arriving on scene advised they had heavy fire showing,” officials said in the release.

    A working fire was declared and more resources were sent to the scene.

    “A defensive operation was declared,” the news release said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pj0PX_0wEl18Z900
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    Kinlaw’s Supermarket, which specializes in meat, was founded on January 2, 1979, and is a local, family-owned-and-operated business, according to the company.

    Images from the scene Saturday night showed smoke coming from the building and at least two large ladders spraying water onto the roof of the grocery store.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKabY_0wEl18Z900
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    After more than two hours, flames were still seen coming from the building.

    S. Plymouth Street and Sapona Road near the fire scene were closed to traffic late Saturday.

    “Units will be on scene for an extended amount of time conducting firefighting operations,” officials said just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

    Fire officials said Sunday morning that the building is a total loss and the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZw1f_0wEl18Z900
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    No injuries have been reported, according to Fayetteville Fire officials.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Kara Ayers
    2d ago
    This is sad . Been there so many times. Love this family own business. I fell like someone is purposefully setting fires in Fayetteville. This is the third fire within g weeks of each other
    Franklin Reid
    2d ago
    All time
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WBTW News134 days ago
    2-alarm house fire in Little River leaves 3 displaced; cause of fire being investigated
    WBTW News134 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    North Carolina annual holiday tradition canceled due to Helene
    WBTW News133 hours ago
    North Carolina man dies in Darlington County crash between motorcycle and tractor trailer
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Man in custody after barricade situation in Myrtle Beach
    WBTW News134 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Violent Brawl Breaks Out Between Women at Football Game, Both Hit With Charges
    suggest.com5 days ago
    Myrtle Beach police arrest two men after report of shots fired
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Suspect wounded during struggle over gun at home near Longs, police report says
    WBTW News1318 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WBTW News139 hours ago
    SLED confirms investigation of Darlington councilwoman, son over separate assault allegations
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Parole hearing set for Union Co. woman who drowned her children
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Pontotoc County Man Kills Nephew, Arrested
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Cat Arrives At North Carolina Shelter With A Heartbreaking Note And A Surprising Secret
    happywhisker.com1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    1 hurt in Lumberton shooting, suspect in custody
    WBTW News1323 hours ago
    Veterans Cafe to remain open in Myrtle Beach
    WBTW News131 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy