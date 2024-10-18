Open in App
    Missing Hawaii teen found clinging to kayak off Waikiki

    By Nicole Napuunoa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vG5lH_0wCBvjTY00

    HONOLULU ( KHON2 ) — A teenager survived a night on the ocean with his kayak after he was reported missing Wednesday night.

    The 17-year-old Kamehameha student athlete was practicing with his kayaking team who were to kayak from the Ala Wai Channel to Diamond Head and back. The team alerted first responders after noticing he was missing when they turned around due to rough conditions.

    First responders search for missing kayaker near Magic Island

    HFD did a search of the shoreline around 6:35 p.m. The search was then broadened to four miles offshore, from the east end of Diamond Head to Nanakuli. The teen was ultimately located by a USCG aircraft at around 4:20 a.m. one mile offshore, fronting the Waikiki Natatorium.

    An off-duty lifeguard, Noland Keaulana, who had been searching for the teen since Wednesday night was alerted by the USCG and was able to spot the teen clinging to his kayak, got him onto his boat and then transported him to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.

    “I think he was in total shock because he wasn’t emotional at all. I was actually crying my guts off because he was okay,” Keaulana said. “He said I’m worried about my mom because she probably misses me.”

    The teen said he lost his paddle just before he was reported missing.

    The teen was taken to the hospital where he was treated for exhaustion, dehydration and cold exposure.

    “It was such a pleasure to call his mom, and she’s crying on the phone, and say, ‘Hey, we found him. He’s okay,'” USCG Lt. Commander Nick Iannarone said.

    Dave Bautista punches back on view of Trump as ‘tough guy’

    Ka’ala and Kelehua, the teen’s parents, released the following statement:

    “The Kawai ‘ohana would like to thank the state, city and county, and federal agency rescue teams, who worked tirelessly through the night to search for our son, Kahiau. A very special mahalo to good samaritans, friends and family, and ESPECIALLY lifeguard and waterman Noland Keaulana who went out on his own to search for Kahiau all night, never giving up, using his instincts and knowledge of the ocean. Kahiau, who could see rescue teams looking for him, was strong, resilient and brave for 11.5 hours in the dark, and is grateful to be back with his family and friends. Mahalo to the doctors and nurses caring for him. And lastly, thank you to everyone who prayed and BELIEVED God for and with us for his safe return.”

    They said Kahiau is still recovering from being in the ocean for nearly 12 hours.

    Kamehameha Schools said in a statement, “We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders and everyone who assisted with the search, and for the many prayers that have been sent for the safety of our haumāna. We are profoundly thankful that he is well and now reunited with his ʻohana.”

    HFD said they later retrieved the kayak from the ocean.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

