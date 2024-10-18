Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBTW News13

    Lawsuit claims former student at North Carolina school was sexually assaulted at gunpoint during football game

    By Morgan Frances,

    2 days ago

    FORT MILL, S.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new lawsuit shows that a 14-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted and raped at gunpoint at a high school football game.

    The alleged incident happened in 2022 at Nation Ford High School.

    The now-former student and her parents allege that the Fort Mill School District didn’t do enough to protect fans, particularly minor female students, attending the game.

    Crossing guard struck at Fort Mill high school months after another was killed in town

    Many students look forward to their high school’s homecoming football game. In a new lawsuit recently filed by a former Nation Ford student; however, it was a night where she endured unimaginable trauma.

    The unnamed plaintiff and her parents allege on Oct. 7, 2022, the 14-year-old freshman went to use the restroom beneath the bleachers while attending the game. She claims a man inside the women’s restroom sexually assaulted and raped her at gunpoint. She says just before the assault, he quickly placed an “out of order” sign on the outside of the bathroom door.

    JANE-DOE-V-YORK-COUNTY-SCHOOL-DISTRICT-4-COMPLAINT_1729174519 Download

    York County School District 4, the official name for the district and the defendant in this suit, says they were just made aware of it in the last couple of days. They declined to comment on pending litigation; however, stated they always contact law enforcement immediately in the case of any reported criminal activity.

    Queen City News has reached out to the Fort Mill Police Department to see if this alleged incident was reported to them either by the victim or the school.

    The lawsuit claims the district and school itself failed to have adequate security, sufficient screening to prevent guns from getting into the stadium and appropriate lighting around the bathrooms.

    Road closures in York County due to bridge work on I-77: SCDOT

    It states the teen now has a strained relationship with her parents who have spent money on medical expenses, changes in lifestyle and have even moved out of the district as a result of this alleged incident.

    The plaintiff and her parents asked for a trial by jury — and are requesting in excess of a million dollars.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Condemned South Carolina inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Iowa school shooter ‘likely displayed warning signs’ before January attack, report finds
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Driver killed after striking tree along Horry County highway
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WBTW News131 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WBTW News131 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White surprises superfans during North Myrtle Beach homecoming tour
    WBTW News136 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Pontotoc County Man Charged with Possession of Two Controlled Substances
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Myrtle Beach police arrest two men after report of shots fired
    WBTW News1310 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WBTW News138 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WBTW News1310 hours ago
    West Mahanoy supervisors adopt new ordinance, revisions, purchase police car
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy