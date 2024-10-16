Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBTW News13

    Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot while walking dog in Las Vegas

    By David Charns,

    2 days ago

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Guitarist Jake E. Lee, who formerly played for Ozzy Osbourne, was shot multiple times while walking his dog in Las Vegas on Tuesday, his publicist told Nexstar’s KLAS.

    Lee was conscious when taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover, the publicist said, adding that the shooting was random.

    Las Vegas Metropolitan police confirmed the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in a neighborhood about 10 miles south of the Strip.

    No arrests have been made. The department declined to release any further details but said its investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z50ff_0w8rbufg00
    This photo provided by Joe Gorelick for Joe Gorelick Design, LTD, shows guitarist Jake E. Lee. (Joe Gorelick for Joe Gorelick Design, LTD via AP)

    “As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time,” a statement from the publicist read.

    Tim Heyne, manager for Lee’s current rock band Red Dragon Cartel, told The Associated Press that “by the grace of God, no major organs were hit.”

    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers

    Born in Norfolk, Virginia, and raised in San Diego, the 67-year-old Lee played guitar in several bands in the glam metal scene of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip in the 1980s, including an early version of Ratt.

    He joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 1982 and would remain until 1987, playing on albums including 1983’s “Bark at the Moon.” He later played in the metal band Badlands before leading Red Dragon Cartel.

    The Associated Press contributed to this story.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Convicted killer Susan Smith charged after speaking with filmmaker
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Horry County police have person ‘safely detained’ following home barricade
    WBTW News132 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    WBTW News131 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    2 men arrested in Marlboro County after crash, ‘possible shootout’
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Woman arrested in Marlboro County after stabbing man, deputies say
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Manhunt underway for 4 South Carolina escaped inmates
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Driver dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Dillon County
    WBTW News131 day ago
    2 visitors to Hawaii dead after being swept out to sea
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Cellphones, other contraband seized after drone flies near Marlboro County jail; person arrested
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Horry County police investigate shooting at Galivants Ferry convenience store
    WBTW News132 days ago
    People ignoring Blue Ridge Parkway closures, vandalizing barriers: NPS
    WBTW News132 days ago
    WATCH: Thieves break glass door at Robeson County arcade, get away with coins
    WBTW News132 days ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Conway man accused of pistol-whipping friend, robbing him
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Blitz Grand Strand Player of the Week: Drew Prince
    WBTW News1321 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    4 men killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
    WBTW News1320 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy