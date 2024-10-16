Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot while walking dog in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Guitarist Jake E. Lee, who formerly played for Ozzy Osbourne, was shot multiple times while walking his dog in Las Vegas on Tuesday, his publicist told Nexstar’s KLAS.

Lee was conscious when taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover, the publicist said, adding that the shooting was random.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police confirmed the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in a neighborhood about 10 miles south of the Strip.

No arrests have been made. The department declined to release any further details but said its investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

This photo provided by Joe Gorelick for Joe Gorelick Design, LTD, shows guitarist Jake E. Lee. (Joe Gorelick for Joe Gorelick Design, LTD via AP)

“As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time,” a statement from the publicist read.

Tim Heyne, manager for Lee’s current rock band Red Dragon Cartel, told The Associated Press that “by the grace of God, no major organs were hit.”

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, and raised in San Diego, the 67-year-old Lee played guitar in several bands in the glam metal scene of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip in the 1980s, including an early version of Ratt.

He joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 1982 and would remain until 1987, playing on albums including 1983’s “Bark at the Moon.” He later played in the metal band Badlands before leading Red Dragon Cartel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

