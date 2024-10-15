Cool weather moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Tuesday everyone. Fall lovers, we are entering your favorite part of the week. A cold front moved through yesterday, so when you wake up today and head outside, you’ll probably notice the cooler air. This morning’s temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will warm up today under a lot of sunshine into the low 70s. The wind will start to relax out of the north to around 5-10 mph. So, not as gusty as Monday.

Tonight, a secondary push of cooler air will be dropping into the area. This will bring most of the area and increase of clouds overnight, into Wednesday morning. Most of us stay dry, but along the boarder belt a few showers or sprinkles are possible. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s in the Pee Dee. Closer to 50 at the coast.

Wednesday will be fairly chilly across the area, a good reminder that we are in the fall season. We start the day with mostly cloudy skies. A brisk northerly wind and temperatures struggling to make it into the lower 60s. A good day to put on some chili or homemade soup.

As we head towards the weekend, we will start to warm up across the area. Friday and Saturday highs will be in the low to mid 70s area wide. Sunday going into Monday will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, with a few locations near 80 by Monday. The dry spell continues through this time frame, as there is no rain chances through the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.